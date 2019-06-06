CBI can now enter Andhra Pradesh

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Amaravati, June 06: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) can now enter Andhra Pradesh after the general consent that barred the agency was withdrawn by the government.

Chandrababu Naidu had withdrawn the general consent to the CBI as a result of which the agency was barred from conducting raids and carrying investigations at establishments in Andhra Pradesh.

The government order issued by Naidu was revoked by new Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The move comes at a time when the BJP led Central Government has been accused of misusing agencies for their political benefits.