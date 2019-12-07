  • search
Trending Hyderabad Encounter
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBI books sitting Allahabad High Court judge in bribery case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 07: The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked a judge of the Allahabad High Court in connection with a bribery case. Justice S N Shukla has been named as a prime accused along with retired Odisha High Court judge, I M Quddusi, who was arrested in the year 2017.

    Following the registration of the FIR, the CBI raided the residences of Justice Shukla in Lucknow. The CBI also raided the homes of Justice Quddusi apart from 5 other locations and recovered incriminating material.

    CBI books sitting Allahabad High Court judge in bribery case

    In 2018, the Chief Justice of India, had recommended the impeachment of Justice S N Shukla following an adverse report on him by an in-house panel. The CJI had set the process in motion after he wrote to the Prime Minister of India for the impeachment of the judge.

    CBI searches 169 locations in connection with 35 bank fraud cases

    Justice Shukla was under the scanner for allegedly granting permission to a private medical college to admit students despite the ban by the Medical Council of India and Supreme Court.

    Complaints of corruption were made against the judge and the same was received by the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra. An in-house inquiry was then set up to probe the allegations.

    The three-member committee, comprising Madras high court Chief Justice Indira Banerjee, Sikkim high court Chief Justice SK Agnihotri and Madhya Pradesh high court judge PK Jaiswal, recently concluded its probe against Justice Shukla and made adverse remarks against him in their report.

    Based on the recommendations, the CJI asked Justice Shukla to either resign or opt for voluntary retirement. He however refuted the charges and turned down both the suggestions.

    CBI gets two months time to complete probe in Rakesh Asthana bribery case

    The CJI then advised the Chief Justice of the High Court to consider withdrawing judicial work from Justice Shukla. Article 217 states that a judge can be removed by an order of the President of India after both Houses of Parliament vote for the removal on the ground of proven misbehaviour and incapacity. The vote must be by a two-thirds majority.

    More CBI News

    Read more about:

    cbi booked bribery case arrested allahabad high court

    Story first published: Saturday, December 7, 2019, 5:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue