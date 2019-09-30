CBI asked to act on misconduct charges against former Madras HC CJ, Justice Tahilramani

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 30: The Chief Justice of India has asked the CBI to take action against the former Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, V K Tahilramani based on an Intelligence Bureau report.

The IB had red flagged Justice Tahilramani for alleged irregularities in the purchase of two blasts in Chennai. Further she was also red flagged for dissolving a special HC Bench dealing with the idol theft cases involving influential people.

The IB had submitted a five page report after she had resigned, following a Collegium decision to post her as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium took into consideration three factors before deciding to transfer Justice V K Tahilramani.

Three factors that the SC Collegium considered before transferring Madras HC CJ

On Saturday, the President of India has accepted the resignation of the Justice V K Tahilramani. She had quit in protest against her transfer to the Meghalaya High Court.

The Collegium took into account three factors before taking the decision. One was her short working hours. The other two were her alleged proximity to a politician from the ruling party and also the manner in which she had abruptly dissolved a Bench.

The Bench which was dissolved was set up to hear cases relating to idol thefts. The Bench had been set up by Justice Indira Banerjee, when she was the CJ of the High Court. This Bench it may be recalled had quashed a decision of the government transferring all future idol theft cases to the CBI.

The Bench was sett to wrap up the matter, when it was suddenly dissolved. A notification at that time which was issued read, " very few remaining writs and matters pending would be listed in front of the respective division benches and single benches."

Justice Tahilramani who assumed office as CJ of the Madras High Court was upset with the transfer to the Meghalaya High Court, which has a strength of just three judges. She had made her decision known during a dinner with fellow judges of the High Court.

She had written to the Supreme Court to reconsider this decision. However the same was not considered following which she sent her resignation to the President of India. In a one line resignation, she had requested the President to relieve her immediately.

President accepts resignation of Madras HC CJ, Justice Tahilramani

The Supreme Court Collegium had said that the transfer was in the interest of better administration of justice.

After rejecting her request, the Collegium in a statement said, "the collegium has carefully gone through the aforesaid representation and taken into consideration all relevant factors. On reconsideration, the collegium is of the considered view that it is not possible to accede to her request. The collegium, accordingly, reiterates its recommendation dated August 28 for transfer of Justice VK Tahilramani to Meghalaya HC."