  • search
Trending Justin Trudeau Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBI arrests top NBCC official in graft case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 13: The CBI has arrested a Deputy General Manager of NBCC for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 2.30 lakh from a company working to complete projects under the Prime Minister Gramin Sadak Yojna in Shillong, officials said.

    It is alleged that Sagir Ahmed, Deputy General Manager of Navratna government enterprise NBCC, had allegedly demanded Rs 80,000 for three roads -- Rs 25,000 each plus Rs 5,000 -- built by JC Infra Corporation, they said.

    CBI arrests top NBCC official in graft case

    Ahmed allegedly repeatedly demanded the bribe from JC Infra promoter Subhash Jhunjhunwala. The latter assured him that he was sending Rs 2.30 lakh in an envelop through an employee, the officials said.

    Yes Bank-DHFL scam: CBI raids 7 locations

    The bribe amount included Rs 80,000 demanded by Ahmed and Rs 1.50 lakh for clearance of other bills worth Rs 54 lakh, they said.

    The agency arrested Ahmed and Jhunjhunwala in the case and carried out searches at their offices and residential premises in Udaipur, Agartala, Panvel and Shillong.

    More CBI News

    Read more about:

    cbi arrested bribe shillong graft case

    Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 7:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 13, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X