CBI arrests senior IPS SMH Mirza in Narada string operation case

Kolkata, Sep 26: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Senior IPS officer SMH Mirza in Kolkata in connection with its probe into the Narada tapes case. He will be in CBI's remand for five days for questioning. He will be produced in special CBI court today. This is the first arrest in Narada scam case, said the CBI officials.

Earlier, Mirza was being questioned by the CBI sleuths. Mirza was the Superintendent of Police of Burdwan district in West Bengal when the sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuels of the Narada News portal. He is allegedly seen on camera accepting cash from a purported businessman on behalf of politicians.

The investigation agency had also conducted voice sample tests of TMC MP Saugata Roy and former minister Madan Mitra in connection with the Narada sting operation case earlier.

Roy and Mitra are among the ten leaders and ministers of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) who were also been summoned by the CBI for the test.

The TMC MP Saugata Roy from Dum Dum constituency had earlier appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the case.

Narada scam: CBI conducts voice sample tests on WB minister and IPS officer

According to the reports, CBI carried out the voice sample tests to ascertain the truth of a video, which had surfaced in 2016 ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls.

Samuel Mathew, the editor of Narada News, had provided recordings, which showed persons resembling senior TMC leaders were accepting money from representatives of a fictitious company in return for favours.

Earlier, this month CBI had conducted the voice sample test of West Bengal panchayat minister Subrata Roy and senior IPS officer SMH Mirza.