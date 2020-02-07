  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBI arrests OSD to Manish Sisodia in bribery case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 07: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested the Officer on Special Duty to Delhi's deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia in a bribery case.

    Gopal Krishna Madhav was arrested in a late nigh operation for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh in a GST related matter. The arrest comes just a day before the Delhi elections.

    CBI arrests OSD to Manish Sisodia in bribery case

    CBI sources tell OneIndia that Madhav was taken for questioning. He was posted in Sisodia's office in 2015.

    No one in BJP worthy of becoming CM of Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

    The Delhi elections will be held on February 8, while the counting will take place on February 11. The campaign has been a heated one. Delhi has been witnessing protests at Shaheen Bagh, where a large number of persons have come out in protest against the newly amended citizenship law.

    In the previous elections held in 2015, the AAP had won 67 of the 70 seats. The BJP won three and the Congress failed to open its account.

    More CBI News

    Read more about:

    cbi arrested manish sisodia bribery case delhi assembly elections 2020

    Story first published: Friday, February 7, 2020, 7:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X