CBI arrests chief engineer of Military Engineering Services in bribery case

New Delhi, July 3: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a chief engineer of the Military Engineering Services and five others in an alleged bribery case. The arrests were carried out at the Naval Base in Kochi.

A case was registered against Chief Engineer (Naval Works) , Military Engineer Services (MES), Naval Base, Kochi and others on the allegations of demanding and collecting illegal gratification etc. from the contractors.

It was alleged that the Chief Engineer, MES was demanding and collecting illegal gratification from the contractors for issuing various civil contracts in Naval Base Kochi. It was also alleged that the accused was receiving bribe amount through his conduit and others through hawala route/direct payment by private contractors and their associates. An alleged bribe of Rs. 1.21 crore (approx.) was recovered during trap.

Searches were conducted at 20 places including Delhi, Kochi (Kerala), Ajmer (Rajasthan), Kolkata, Hisar and Rohtak (Haryana) at the premises of accused and others which led to further recovery of Rs. 3.97 crore (approx.) and 6 kg gold biscuits. Incriminating documents recovered during searches are being scrutinised for further investigation.

