CBI added Amit Shah’s name to my statement on its own: Sohrabuddin’s brother tells court

Mumbai, Sep 18: In an interesting twist of events, Shaikh Naymuddin, the youngest brother of Sohrabuddin Shaikh claimed that the CBI on its own added to his statement the names of Gujarat police officer Abhay Chudasama and BJP president, Amit Shah.

Deposing as a prosecution witness, he said that the CBI had spoilt the case. While deposing, he said that there was more to his statement. He said that he faced no threat from the BJP and he had also never heard of Azam Khan's name.

He further said that a CBI officer, Dagar had gone to his village to inquire about the case. I never told him that Khan, an associate of Sohrabuddin met me and said that Abhay Chudasama offered Rs 50 lakh to withdraw the petition filed in the Supreme Court to inquire the death of my brother. He further said that he had given a handwritten affidavit to the Special Court in Ahmedabad, clarifying that he had never said things attributed to him in his 2010 statement.

The CBI chargesheet said that Nayamuddin had given a statement in 2010, recorded by D S Dagar in which it was said that Chudasama had called Nayamuddin and threatened him. Chudasama it may be recalled was discharged from the case in 2015.

While citing his statement in the chargesheet, the CBI said, " when i told him that we will not withdraw the petition at any cost, he (Chudasama) threatened me with dire consequences and said that I will also face the same fate. You dont know, Amitbhai is very angry. I will speak to Amitbhai and he can get it done in Madhya Pradesh only. It his government only there and you will be killed for making him a party in the petition."

However before the court, Nayamuddin said that this portion was added by the CBI.