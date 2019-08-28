  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBFC gives U certification to Srijit's ‘Gumnaami' to release, Subramanian Swamy tweets

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Aug 28: After facing huge controversy finally the Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji got the green signal from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for the release of his upcoming film 'Gumnaami' on Wednesday. The film that deals with the life of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    CBFC today has passed 'Gumnaami' for release with a clean U certificate with zero cuts.

    The National Award-winning filmmaker has shared a post on his social media pages and shared this news.

    On his Facebook page, Srijit wrote " The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), representing the Government of India and the only body authorized by the Constitution to pass a judgement on a film before its theatrical release, passes 'Gumnaami' for release with a clean U certificate with absolutely no cuts. It also maintains that the film deals with the theories debated at the Mukherjee Commission Hearings and is objective, balanced, non-distortive and non-judgemental in its approach. It also maintains the title Gumnaami meaning unknown, (and not Gumnaami Baba) applies equally to the mystery surrounding all three theories and need not be changed. Jai hind."

    He also shared a post on his twitter handle.

    Soon wishes started pouring in, many eminent personalities wished him.

    BJP leader Subramanian Swamy also took on to twitter and stated, "Gumnami Baba as Netaji keeps popping up. It was a plot to engineered by Nehru with the help of his IB Chief Malik, to hide the fact that Nehru, Attlee and Stalin together conspired to kill Bose when he arrived in Soviet Union in August 24th 1945 or thereabouts to seek refuge."

    Earlier, after being criticized by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose over his film 'Gumnaami', Srijit said he will make the movie even if he is sent to jail.

    National Award winner filmmaker Srijit Mukherji gets legal notice for 'Gumnami Baba', film on Netaji

    Srijit's 'Gumnaami', the movie deals with a man who led the life of a reclusive Hindu saint in Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh in the 1970s or 80s and was often rumoured to be Netaji himself in disguise, apparently, he came to be known as Gumnami Baba. Those who met him claimed he was none other than Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, whose reported death in a plane crash in 1945 is a mystery itself.

    Finally, the movie 'Gumnami' will hit the theatre soon.

    More SUBHAS CHANDRA BOSE News

    Read more about:

    subhas chandra bose cbfc

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue