  • search
Trending Union Territories Ladakh Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Tezgam Express
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBDT extends ITR filing deadline in J&K, Ladakh UTs to Nov 30

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 31: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday extended the deadline for filing of income tax returns to November 30 in the newly-created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The policy-making body for the Income Tax Department issued an order stating that "on consideration of reports of disturbances in internet facility in certain areas of Jammu and Kashmir, the CBDT...further extends the due date for filing of ITRs and tax audit reports to November 30 in respect of all categories of income tax assessees in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh..."

    It said the ITRs filed by individual taxpayers, post the set deadline of August 31, will be considered valid till November 30.

    Internet facilities have been clamped down in Jammu and Kashmir following the Centre''s decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 on August 5.

    In the aftermath of the decision, Jammu and Kashmir has been bifurcated into UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh from Thursday.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir ladakh itr

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue