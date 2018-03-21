Cauvery: With no review filed in SC have TN, Karnataka decided to peace it out?

On February 16, the Supreme Court delivered its final verdict on the Cauvery issue. It has been over a month and neither Tamil Nadu or Karnataka have filed a review petition.

Legal experts term this as historic as the 200-year-old dispute has finally come to an end. Senior advocate, Mohan Katarki who argued for the state of Karnataka says that there is peace at last on the issue.

Katarki also says that both states have now decided that they want to live in peace and this is historic. There is a 30 day period to file a review, but neither Karnataka nor TN have preferred it. He also explains that a review can still be filed while seeking condonation of delay, but that is highly unlikely.

For now, only Kerala has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court. There are however just limited points in the review. Moreover, Kerala was not the main party in the case. Even if the review is allowed, it would not affect the final outcome of the original verdict.

Kerala's review only seeks permission to divert the water inside their state out of the basin. The review seeks permission to divert 30 tmcft.

OneIndia News

