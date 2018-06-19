Cauvery row: 'HDK meeting PM was a waste of time', says TN Minister D Jayakumar

Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar on Tuesday said that Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Cauvery row was a waste of time.

Speaking to media, Jayakumar said,''There is clear direction from SC on Cauvery row. Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy meeting Modi was a waste of time. Whether it is Kumaraswamy, Narayanasamy or some other Swamy, we have Cauvery management board & it is the ultimate Swami.''

The Karnataka government had earlier opposed any move to form Cauvery Water Management Board. It had suggested the formation of Cauvery Decision Implementation Committee.

On February 16, the Supreme Court had directed the government to form the CMA within six weeks, in a verdict that marginally increased Karnataka's share of Cauvery water, reduced the allocation for Tamil Nadu and sought to settle the protracted water dispute between the two states.

