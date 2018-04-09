Cauvery Management Board not to be adopted, SC order suggests

Putting to rest the confusion over the Cauvery Management Board, Karnataka has said that its stand before the Supreme Court today stood vindicated.

Mohan Katarki appearing for Karnataka told OneIndia that the SC's direction to the Centre to submit the Draft Scheme vindicates Karnataka's stand that Cauvery Management Board Scheme recommended by the Tribunal is not to be adopted.

The Chief Justice too had earlier pointed out that the parties especially the Centre need not be bothered about the Cauvery Tribunal award of 2007 now. The tribunal order has merged with the decree, the CJI, Dipak Misra also said.

Earlier, the Supreme Court directed the Union Government to file a draft solution in connection with the Cauvery Waters case. The court was hearing a contempt plea filed by the Tamil Nadu government against the Centre on the Cauvery issue.

The plea states that the Centre failed to set up the Cauvery Management Board before the said deadline. The SC on Monday told the Centre to file a draft scheme by May 3 on how to implement its order. The draft would comprise the Centre plans to take on the distribution of water between Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

