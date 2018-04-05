Tamil Nadu bandh over Cauvery row: DMK president MK Stalin arrested

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have called a statewide bandh to protest against the failure of the Centre to constitute the Cauvery Management Board. They have accused the central government of delaying the setting up of the Cauvery Management Board due to electoral gains in the upcoming Assembly election in Karnataka due next month.

Normal life will be affected in the state as all sections of the society have announced their support to the dawn-to-dusk bandh.

Rail-blockades were staged in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore. With road blockades in Chennai, transport came to a halt in the capital city's arterial Anna Salai.

Opposition leader M.K. Stalin was arrested on Thursday, as he along with other party leaders and cadres, marched towards the Marina and staged a protest.

Tamil Nadu government bus services will be affected as main trade unions have decided to participate in the bandh.

The dawn-to-dusk bandh call by the main opposition DMK has received the backing of a number of organisations representing farmers, traders, trade unions, lawyers, lawyers and others.

The bandh comes just days after the ruling AIADMK had called a hunger strike over the issue.

Meanwhile, KSRTC has announced that it would not operate buses to Tamil Nadu today.

According to TV reports, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists has called for Karnataka bandh on April 12 opposing the formation of Cauvery Water Management board.

