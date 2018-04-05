Cauvery issue : DMK calls for Tamil Nadu statewide bandh today

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have called a statewide bandh to protest against the failure of the Centre to constitute the Cauvery Management Board. They have accused the central government of delaying the setting up of the Cauvery Management Board due to electoral gains in the upcoming Assembly election in Karnataka due next month.

Normal life will be affected in the state as all sections of the society have announced their support to the dawn-to-dusk bandh.

Tamil Nadu government bus services will be affected as main trade unions have decided to participate in the bandh.

The dawn-to-dusk bandh call by the main opposition DMK has received the backing of a number of organisations representing farmers, traders, trade unions, lawyers, lawyers and others.

The bandh comes just days after the ruling AIADMK had called a hunger strike over the issue.

Meanwhile, KSRTC has announced that it would not operate buses to Tamil Nadu today.

