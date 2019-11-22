  • search
    'Cause 4 the Paws' adoption drive to find home for abandoned dogs

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 22: The 7th edition of 'Cause 4 the Paws' adoption drive will offer dog lovers a chance to provide a loving home to abandoned dogs of not just popular breeds like Labrador and German Shepherd but Indie dogs as well.

    Organised by Select Citywalk and Delhi-based animal welfare organisation 'People for Animals', the adoption drive will be inaugurated by Maneka Gandhi, politician and animal rights activist, here on November 23.

    Representational Image

    Aimed at finding loving homes for homeless pets, the platform will feature dogs from Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre.

    "These dogs will be a mix of popular breeds such as German Shepherd, Labrador, Saint Bernard, Pomeranian and Indie amongst others," the organisers said.

    "We truly believe that every form of life is precious, and hence promote and supports animal welfare greatly. We have been successfully organizing 'Cause 4 The Paws' to find loving homes for abandoned pets since the past 6 years in association with People For Animals.

    "We hope that maximum people will open their hearts and their doors, adopt a homeless dog and take-home unconditional love from this event. This is our humble effort to do our bit for the voiceless," Yogeshwar Sharma, executive director and CEO, Select Citywalk, said.

    The initiative boasts of having helped over sixty homeless dogs to find a home in the last six editions. The adoption drive will come to an end on November 24.

    Story first published: Friday, November 22, 2019, 16:51 [IST]
