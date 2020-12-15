Cauliflower at Re 1/kg: Bihar farmer runs tractor over unharvested field

Upset over no electricity for 38 years, farmer gulps poison in front of minister

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Patna, Dec 15: A farmer in Bihar ran tractor over standing crop of cauliflower on Monday as he was getting only rupee one per kilogram in the market for the crop.

The incident took place in the Muktapur area of Samastipur district.

The farmer cultivated cauliflower in eight to ten acres of land.

The farmer allowed the locals of the area to take the crop free of cost. He said that he used to cultivate eight to ten acres (bighas) of land and gets only 1,090 rupees as compensation from the government. He will now cultivate wheat on the land.

Earlier, his lot of wheat was also destroyed. In big cities like Noida, the cauliflower is selling at Rs 35 per kg.

According to the farmer, he took the step as they were in loss, and there would be no profit in selling the crop in the market as they would not be able to cover the cost. It was the second time that he did not get the proper value of his crop. Earlier also, he faced a similar situation.

Notably, APMC was abolished in Bihar in 2006.

Notably, farmers across the country were protesting against the recent enacted farm laws fearing these laws will dilute APMCs and they will not be able to get minimum support price (MSP) of their produce.