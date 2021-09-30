Caught on camera: Woman fends off leopard in Mumbai's Aarey Colony

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Sep 29: A video of a leopard attacking an old woman is caught on a CCTV camera. The incident occurred in the suburban Aarey Colony area on Wednesday evening, police said.

60-year-old Nirmaladevi Rambadan Singh was taken aback when the leopard attacked her from behind outside her shanty and she managed to fend the four-legged animal off with her walking stick which actually saved her life.

Other members of her family too rushed to her help even as her timely response made the leopard flee the spot. This was the third incident of leopard attack in the area -- which borders on the Sanjay Gandhi National Park -- in a week, said an official.

#WATCH | Mumbai: A woman barely survived an attack by a leopard in Goregaon area yesterday. The woman has been hospitalised with minor injuries.



(Visuals from CCTV footage of the incident) pic.twitter.com/c1Yx1xQNV8 — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera and the clip has now gone viral. As per the PTI, the woman was given medical assistance.

Just days ago in the same area, a leopard had tried to carry off a four-year-old boy and his uncle chased the animal away, thereby saving the boy from the jaws of death. Before that, a three-year-old boy had been attacked by a leopard.

Following the recent leopard attacks, people from the localities are scared to go out of their houses after sunset, say reports. With inputs from PTI.

Story first published: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 11:54 [IST]