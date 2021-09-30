YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Caught on camera: Woman fends off leopard in Mumbai's Aarey Colony

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Sep 29: A video of a leopard attacking an old woman is caught on a CCTV camera. The incident occurred in the suburban Aarey Colony area on Wednesday evening, police said.

    60-year-old Nirmaladevi Rambadan Singh was taken aback when the leopard attacked her from behind outside her shanty and she managed to fend the four-legged animal off with her walking stick which actually saved her life.

    Caught on camera: Woman fends off leopard in Mumbais Aarey Colony

    Other members of her family too rushed to her help even as her timely response made the leopard flee the spot. This was the third incident of leopard attack in the area -- which borders on the Sanjay Gandhi National Park -- in a week, said an official.

    The incident was caught on a CCTV camera and the clip has now gone viral. As per the PTI, the woman was given medical assistance.

    Just days ago in the same area, a leopard had tried to carry off a four-year-old boy and his uncle chased the animal away, thereby saving the boy from the jaws of death. Before that, a three-year-old boy had been attacked by a leopard.

    Following the recent leopard attacks, people from the localities are scared to go out of their houses after sunset, say reports. With inputs from PTI.

    More CCTV CAMERAS News  

    Read more about:

    cctv cameras woman viral news

    Story first published: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 11:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 30, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X