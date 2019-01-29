Caught in massive snowfall, Uttarakhand groom treks 6 kilometres to reach wedding venue

Dehradun, Jan 29: The Nature was ruthless but the hero of our story too was defiant. He was to reach his own wedding on time and after finding odds caused by massive snowfall, trekked more than six kilometres to make it to the destination.

The fact that the groom is an army jawan helped his cause all the more.

The wedding ceremony, which took place on Friday, January 25, at Makku Math in Rudraprayag had only 25 invitees.

A groom and the wedding party comprising around 80 people started from Triyuginarayan village in Rudraprayag district of UP but got stuck in a massive traffic gam because of heavy snowfall, reported Hindustan Times.

With no signs of the road clearing up, the wedding party decided to send only seven people to the marriage including a few from the groom's family, the report said.

The party then undertook a trek over six kilometres to reach the venue. The wedding went off smoothly after that.

"We had seen a wedding procession like this in 2002 and now this was the next one. People will talk about this procession and the wedding for years as in both the weddings the groom was an army jawan," Hindustan Times quoted Ashish Gairola, the groom's brother, as saying.

The party that undertook the adventure also had Ashish's eight-year-old son who played with snow in the entire journey.

"If you see the pictures then you would question whether they were even feeling cold, forget difficulty," he said.

The groom's village has no electric supply for more than a week now and family has been charging their phones in their car.