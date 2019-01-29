  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Caught in massive snowfall, Uttarakhand groom treks 6 kilometres to reach wedding venue

    By
    |

    Dehradun, Jan 29: The Nature was ruthless but the hero of our story too was defiant. He was to reach his own wedding on time and after finding odds caused by massive snowfall, trekked more than six kilometres to make it to the destination.

    The fact that the groom is an army jawan helped his cause all the more.

    Caught in massive snowfall, Uttarakhand groom treks 6 kilometres to reach wedding venue
    Representational Image

    The wedding ceremony, which took place on Friday, January 25, at Makku Math in Rudraprayag had only 25 invitees.

    Also Read | Firefighter leaves own wedding midway to douse fire; bride says it's fine

    A groom and the wedding party comprising around 80 people started from Triyuginarayan village in Rudraprayag district of UP but got stuck in a massive traffic gam because of heavy snowfall, reported Hindustan Times.

    With no signs of the road clearing up, the wedding party decided to send only seven people to the marriage including a few from the groom's family, the report said.

    The party then undertook a trek over six kilometres to reach the venue. The wedding went off smoothly after that.

    "We had seen a wedding procession like this in 2002 and now this was the next one. People will talk about this procession and the wedding for years as in both the weddings the groom was an army jawan," Hindustan Times quoted Ashish Gairola, the groom's brother, as saying.

    The party that undertook the adventure also had Ashish's eight-year-old son who played with snow in the entire journey.

    Also Read | Revolver Rani kidnaps ex-lover at gun-point from his wedding

    "If you see the pictures then you would question whether they were even feeling cold, forget difficulty," he said.

    The groom's village has no electric supply for more than a week now and family has been charging their phones in their car.

    Read more about:

    uttarakhand groom marriage human interest

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 10:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue