Cattle smugglers fire at police in Rajasthan, 4 cows rescued

Jaipur, Oct 3: Three cattle smugglers open fired at the police in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, on Tuesday evening said reports. The incident took place near a checkpost where the police tried to nab the smugglers who were trying to forcibly put a cow and a calf into a jeep.
A total of four smugglers were involved out of which three managed to flee while one was arrested. As per a report by ANI, four cows have been rescued.
A police official said that they arrived at the spot based on specific information of cattle smuggling activities, said a TOI report. Upon seeing the police, the smugglers are said to have fired in response to which the cops retaliated. Three managed to flee but one smuggler fell down and was caught. He arrested individual has been identified as one Akbar Khan. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)
In September, four people were arrested in Ghaziabad's Awas Vikas colony for allegedly stealing cows and slaughtering them. On the basis of a tip-off, Tronica city police arrested the smugglers from a forest near the colony and recovered from their possession lethal weapons used for slaughtering. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)
The incident comes amid raging debate over cow vigilantism. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on September 19 said that there were "double standards" over violence in the name of cow with nobody making any "noise" about cattle smugglers attacking the gaurakshaks. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)
"The cattle smugglers attack. There is noise over lynching but when cow smugglers attack and indulge in violence, there is no noise over it. We should abandon these double standards," Bhagwat had said.