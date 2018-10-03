Cattle smugglers fire at police in Rajasthan, 4 cows rescued

Four cows were rescued

A police official said that they arrived at the spot based on specific information of cattle smuggling activities, said a TOI report. Upon seeing the police, the smugglers are said to have fired in response to which the cops retaliated. Three managed to flee but one smuggler fell down and was caught. He arrested individual has been identified as one Akbar Khan. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

One smuggler has been arrested

In September, four people were arrested in Ghaziabad's Awas Vikas colony for allegedly stealing cows and slaughtering them. On the basis of a tip-off, Tronica city police arrested the smugglers from a forest near the colony and recovered from their possession lethal weapons used for slaughtering. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

Cow vigilantism has emerged as a contentious issue in recent times

The incident comes amid raging debate over cow vigilantism. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on September 19 said that there were "double standards" over violence in the name of cow with nobody making any "noise" about cattle smugglers attacking the gaurakshaks. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

"The cattle smugglers attack. There is noise over lynching but when cow smugglers attack and indulge in violence, there is no noise over it. We should abandon these double standards," Bhagwat had said.