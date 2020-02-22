Category B, Category C terrorists of Lashkar gunned down in the Valley

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 22: In a major success for the forces, two terrorists have been killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

The encounter took place at the Gund Baba Khalil, Sangam at Anantnag. Both the slain terrorists belonged to the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. They have been identified as Naved Bhat alias Furqan and Aaqib Yasser Bhat.

Bhat had classified as a Category B terrorist, while Yaseen was a Category B terrorist. Both have been active in the Valley since July 2018, sources tell OneIndia.

J&K: Three terrorist killed as encounter underway at Nagrota toll plaza

Following the encounter the forces recovered 1 AK-47 rifle, one pistol, magazines and several rounds of ammunition. The source said that these terrorists were planning on striking in the Valley. They were highly trained and their deaths come as a major relief for the security forces in the Valley.