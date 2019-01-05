CAT Results 2018 to be out today at 1 pm: Steps to check scores at iimcat.ac.in

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 5: CAT 2018 Result will be out today. The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018 result on Saturday afternoon at 1 on its official website - iimcat.ac.in.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their CAT 2018 result by visiting the official website of CAT 2018. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly.

On January 01, 2019 the results were made available for a few minutes before they were again removed. The same was accorded to a technical glitch.

The CAT 2018 score will be valid only till December 31, 2019. CAT 2018 was conducted on November 25 in two slots at 374 centres across 147 cities of the country. According to the candidates, the overall difficulty level of the exam was rated moderate to difficult.

CAT 2018 results: Date and time

As per the official bulletin, the CAT 2018 results will be announced at 1 pm.

CAT Results 2018: Steps to check the results

Go to the official website of CAT 2018, iimcat.ac.in

Click on the CAT 2018 result link

Enter your user id and password in the space provided

Click on submit

Results will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take print out of it for future use.

On submitting the same, the results will be displayed on the screen.