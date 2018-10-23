  • search

CAT admit card 2018 to be released tomorrow at this time

By
    New Delhi, Oct 23: The CAT admit card 2018 will be released tomorrow. Once released, the same would be available on the official website.

    The admit card would be released by 1 pm. The CAT 2018 exam will be conducted on November 25, 2018. The computer-based test will be held at exam centres in 147 cities.

    CAT exam is held for admission to management programmes offered by IIM Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Bodh Gaya, Calcutta, Indore, Jammu, Kashipur, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Rohtak, Sambalpur, Shillong, Sirmaur, Tiruchirappalli, Udaipur and Visakhapatnam. Based on the score in CAT exam and a few other pre-defined criteria, IIMs call students for further rounds of selection.

    CAT 2018 will be of 180 minutes duration and will comprise of three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability. Candidates will be allotted exactly 60 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section. The admit card will be released on the official website iimcat.ac.in.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 23, 2018, 7:28 [IST]
