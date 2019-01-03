CAT 2018 results to be out on January 5 at this time: Latest details

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 3: CAT 2018 Result will be out on January 05, 2019 at 1pm. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the official announcement on the official site of IIMCAT.

On January 01, 2019 the results were made available for a few minutes before they were again removed. The same was accorded to a technical glitch.

The CAT 2018 score will be valid only till December 31, 2019. CAT 2018 was conducted on November 25 in two slots at 374 centres across 147 cities of the country.

According to the candidates, the overall difficulty level of the exam was rated moderate to difficult .

Steps to check CAT 2018 Result:

Visit the official website - www.iimcat.ac.in

Find 'Registered Candidate Login' section on the right side of the page which appears after following step 1.

Log into your account using the CAT 2018 credentials such as User ID and password.

If the results are out, the text at the top of the screen will say 'CAT 2018 scorecard is now available for download'.

In the same screen on the right side, there will be a section saying 'Click here to download' and right below that there will be a clickable button 'Scorecard for CAT 2018'. Click on it.

Now you can view and download your CAT 2018 scorecard.

Please remember that after downloading your CAT 2018 Rank card, you should take print of the CAT Result 2018 as it contains your scaled and percentile scores.