    CAT 2018 Result Date: How to check at this time

    New Delhi, Dec 31: CAT 2018 Result will be out in the first fortnight of January 2019. The speculations are that the result could be declared on January 7 by 10 am. Last year, CAT 2017, the result was declared on January 8, 2018, while the exam was held on November 26, 2017. CAT 2016 result was declared on January 9, 2017.

    CAT 2018 Result: When will the results be out? Find out date, time here

    Going by this, we can expect that CAT 2018 result could be declared by January 7. The exam was held on November 25, 2018.

    IIMs will make available on their websites the list of candidates shortlisted for the final selection round after CAT 2018 result declaration. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs.

    After result declaration, students who appeared for the exam will be able to download their scorecard from the official CAT website. Candidates may also be intimidated about scorecard release through an SMS on their registered mobile number.

    The CAT 2018 score will be valid only till December 31, 2019.

    CAT 2018 was conducted on November 25 in two slots at 374 centres across 147 cities of the country. According to the candidates, the overall difficulty level of the exam was rated moderate to difficult

    Steps to check CAT 2018 Result:

    • Visit the official website - www.iimcat.ac.in
    • Find 'Registered Candidate Login' section on the right side of the page which appears after following step 1.
    • Log into your account using the CAT 2018 credentials such as User ID and password.
    • If the results are out, the text at the top of the screen will say 'CAT 2018 scorecard is now available for download'.
    • In the same screen on the right side, there will be a section saying 'Click here to download' and right below that there will be a clickable button 'Scorecard for CAT 2018'. Click on it.
    • Now you can view and download your CAT 2018 scorecard. Please remember that after downloading your CAT 2018 Rank card, you should take print of the CAT Result 2018 as it contains your scaled and percentile scores.

