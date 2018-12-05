Home News India CAT 2018 Answer Key: Now available at iimcat.ac.in, how to download

CAT 2018 Answer Key: Now available at iimcat.ac.in, how to download

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Dec 5: The answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018, which was conducted on November 25, 2018, has been released and is now available on the prestigious institute's official site www.iimcat.ac.in.

CAT is the entrance examination for admission into the 20 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other business schools. There are about 3800 seats across the IIMs around the country. Every year, about 2,50,000 students apply for the CAT examination.

How to download the CAT 2018 Answer Key:

Visit the official website.

Log into your account using the CAT 2018 credentials such as User id and password.

Click on CAT 2018 Questions and Answers.

You will be able to view the answer key.

CAT 2018 was conducted on November 25 in two slots at 374 centres across 147 cities of the country. According to the candidates, the overall difficulty level of the exam was rated moderate to difficult, said reports.

The IIMs are the premier management institutes in India established by an act of Parliament. CAT (Common Admission Test) is the premier all India management entrance exam conducted by IIMs.

Apart from the 20 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) located at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta, Lucknow, Indore, Kozhikode, Kashipur, Raipur, Ranchi, Rohtak, Shillong, Tiruchirapalli, Udaipur, Visakhapatnam, Bodh Gaya, Sirmaur, Amritsar, Sambalpur, Jammu and Nagpur, CAT 2018 is also a mandatory entrance examination for several other leading management institutes in India.