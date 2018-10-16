Caste to be key to ticket distribution in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Oct 16: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will have its central election committee (CEC) meeting on October 20, 2018 to take a call on ticket distribution for Assembly elections in five states but the BJP will have caste factor as a major consideration in deciding the ticket in three states. This is especially true in the case of states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Sources in the BJP said that caste equations in these states would be the major factor in deciding any name for any particular constituency. The concentration of any particular caste to be taken into account before decision on name of any person is arrived at.

Though there is no special arrangement or survey kind of thing is done in these three state to get any specific information but the central leadership is relying on the survey and assessment done by the state leadership.

The strategy made at the regional level has come to the conclusion that maximum ticket distribution should be done on caste equation basis as it has been the success story for the BJP in the past.

The BJP has done a social engineering during Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and it succeeded by managing to win over even smaller castes in the state. So besides big caste groups, small caste groups in a particular area will also be represented in these states.

Sources said that this would help the party to win over such castes which are not properly represented and also where they are in smaller number. However, it does not matter as much in Chhattisgarh as in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The caste factor is becoming very important by the day. So the parties are working according and even office bearers are appointed on caste basis.