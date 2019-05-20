  • search
    Cash, liquor three times more than 2014 elections

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 20: Cash, drugs, liquor and precious metals worth Rs 3449.12 crore were seized by enforcement agencies since the Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10, the Election Commission said on Sunday. The seizure is nearly three times the figures of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the figures show.

    In 2014, the overall seizure was Rs 1,206 crore, Director General (Election Expenditure) in the EC Dilip Sharma told a press conference.

    Between March 10 and May 19, Rs 839.03 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs 294.41 crore, drugs worth Rs 1270.37 crore, precious metals, including gold, worth Rs 986.76 crore and "freebies", including sarees, wrist watches, aimed at inducing voters worth Rs 58.56 crore were seized, he said.

    Monday, May 20, 2019, 10:07 [IST]
