    Cases per lakh: India has 33 COVID-19 cases against world's 120, mortality rate at lowest

    New Delhi, June 25: India has so far 33.39 cases per lakh while the world's average is 120.21 cases per lakh, according to the ministry of health.

    Also, the country faces 1.06 deaths per lakh which is currently amongst the lowest in the world where the world average of 6.24 deaths per lakh.

    Cases per lakh: India has 33 COVID-19 cases against worlds 120, mortality rate at lowest
    Representational Image

    This comes on a day when the nation is seeing two consecutive highest spikes with 16, new COVID-19 cases today while the death toll stands at Currently, India holds the 4th position in terms of the number of positive cases in the world. US continues to be the worst-hit with 2,462,554 following Brazil (1,192,474), Russia (606,881).

      Also, the ministry of health has stated, a total of 13,012 Covid-19 patients have been cured in India in last 24 hours.

      A total of 2,71,696 patients have been cured of coronavirus so far and the recovery rate is 57.43 per cent.

      Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 75,60,782 samples tested till 24th June and 2,07,871 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

      Maharashtra still is the worst hit state with 1,42,900 cases where Delhi takes the 2nd place crossing Tamil Nadu today with cases having more than 70,000.

