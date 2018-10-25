Cases pending before Verma before he was sent on leave at midnight

New Delhi, Oct 25: After being asked to go on leave following a public spat with CBI special director, Rakesh Asthana, the chief of the agency, Alok Verma knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court.

In his petition challenging the decision of the government he said that there were some extremely sensitive cases he was handling. He however did not name the case, but added that he would furnish the same before the court. The Supreme Court would hear the matter on Friday.

While being asked to go on leave, there were some very crucial cases that were pending before Verma. This included the complaint regarding the Rafale deal and also a case in which BJP MP, Subramanian Swamy had complained about Finance and Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia.

In Rafale case, Verma had received a 132 page complaint, which was filed by former union minlisrtrers, Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and advocate Prashant Bhushan.

The other high profile case pending was relating to the allocation of coal mines. Under probe is the alleged role of IAS officer Bhaskar Khulbe, secretary to the Prime Minister.

The other major case pending related to the CBI probe into Sandesara and Sterling Biotech. The alleged role of Asthana was under probe in this case.

The MCI bribery case in which a retired High Court judge, I M Quddusi was implicated was also before Verma. The chargesheet had been prepared and was awaiting Verma's signature.

A Preliminary Enquiry prepared in the case of Justice S N Shukla was also awaiting Verma's signature. Justice Shukla had been sent on leave following corruption allegations in medical admissions.