    Cases in Delhi are 40 times more than UP; cannot open Noida border: UP govt tells SC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 12: Uttar Pradesh government on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it will have to continue the travel restrictions imposed from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi since the number of COVID-19 cases in national capital are almost 40 times that of Noida and Ghaziabad.

    The UP government said that it will allow pass-through only for essential services workers, media persons, and advocates, at least for now.

    The top court also sought a response from the UP government on the orders issued by the District Magistrate of Noida recently.

    Criticising the order passed by the Noida DM, the Supreme Court said that such orders cannot be passed by District Authorities which are directly contrary to the orders passed by the Centre.

    The Central Government has, from the beginning, encouraged home quarantine for persons showing symptoms for COVID-19 and in some cases, even persons who have tested positive.

    "Such situations will create chaos," the Supreme Court bench said criticising the DM's decision on the necessity of institutional quarantine over home quarantine.

    The State of Uttar Pradesh has been asked to furnish a response clarifying how the order passed by the DM was allowed while also directing the DM himself to review his order.

    Story first published: Friday, June 12, 2020, 13:19 [IST]
