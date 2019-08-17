Case registered against Bihar MLA Anant Kumar Singh under Arms Act

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Patna, Aug 17: A case has been registered against Independent MLA from Mokama, Anant Kumar Singh under Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after police recovered an AK-47 rifle and a hand grenade from his residence yesterday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police party raided the house of Singh a multiple term MLA from Mokama at Nadawan village in Barh sub-division of rural Patna where bomb disposal squad has also been summoned to defuse the explosives that have been recovered.

"We had received information that some illegal arms and explosives were stashed inside the house. Accordingly, we conducted a raid. The AK-47 rifle was found wrapped in sheets of paper."

Bihar temple stampede: 60-year-old dead, 8 injured

Ammunition and explosives were also recovered and bomb disposal squad will do the needful, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Patna, Kantesh Kumar Mishra told reporters at Barh, about 70 km from here.

Notably, Singh nicknamed "Chhote Sarkar" has a long criminal record and was recently summoned to the Police Headquarters in Patna for giving his voice sample in connection with a bid on the life of a Mokama-based contractor.

Singh was formerly known to be close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but fell out with the latter ahead of the 2015 assembly elections which led to his exit from the JD(U) and contesting and retaining his seat as an Independent.

Thereafter, the MLA - known for his strong-arm tactics has been accusing JD(U) leaders of conspiring against him to get him framed in criminal cases.

Notably, Singh had made his political debut in 2005 on a JD(U) ticket when he wrested back Mokama from another gangster-turned-politician Suraj Bhan Singh.

The seat was earlier held by Anant Singhs elder brother Dilip Singh, who had served as a minister in the Rabri Devi government.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)