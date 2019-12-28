Case registered against 10,000 students in connection with AMU violence

Lucknow, Dec 28: A Case has been registered against 10,000 unidentified students of Aligarh Muslim University on Saturday in connection with violence which broke out during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act on December 15.

On December 15, the students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) raised their voice against the Citizenship Act. Reportedly hundreds of students clashed with police, at a campus gate. The Aligarh police used batons and teargas to disperse the mob. After this, tension prevailed in the area.

Internet services were suspended from December 15 after violence broke out, which was restored later.

Earlier, 26 people, including eight students, arrested in connection with the violence at the varsity and surrounding areas, later they were released on personal bonds.

The AMU witnessed violent protests over the amended Citizenship Act. The protest started following the police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia University campus. The protestors were led by a large number of burqa-clad women.

On December 16, the protest was called off after the Shahr Mufti Abdul Hameed had addressed the crowd and assured them that their demands regarding release of arrested AMU students will be addressed by local police.

The AMU had earlier set up a one-man judicial panel to conduct an internal inquiry into violent incidents that took place on the campus on December 15 and 16. Case has been registered against 10,000 unidentified students of AMU so far.