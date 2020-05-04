Case registered after communal poster surfaces on social media

Indore, May 04: A case was registered after a purported poster prohibiting the entry of traders from a minority community in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district had surfaced on social media during the lockdown period, an officer said.

The purported banner bearing the name of Pemalpur village, located 65 kms away from Indore district headquarter, displayed a message that traders from a community were banned from entering the village as per the order of villagers.

Police launched investigation following unconfirmed messages on social media that such poster had been put up in Pemalpur village, said Depalpur police station inspector Gopal Parmar.

He said police did not find any poster but some pieces of papers near a school.

"On the basis of these pieces, a case has been registered against unidentified persons under various sections of the IPC including destruction of evidence," he said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh thanked police through a tweet.

मध्य प्रदेश पुलिस को तत्काल कार्यवाही करने पर धन्यवाद।धार्मिक उन्माद फैला कर कोरोना से नहीं लड़ा जा सकता। कोरोना वायरस धर्म नहीं पहचानता। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 3, 2020

"Thanks to MP police for taking immediate action.

whipping up communal frenzy won't help the fight against coronavirus. The virus does not have religion," he tweeted.