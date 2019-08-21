Case of monumental magnitude, Centre tells SC in INX Media case

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 21: The Centre has told the Supreme Court that the INX Media case, involving former finance minister, P Chidambaram is of monumental magnitude.

It is a case of money laundering and that of monumental magnitude, Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation said.

Chidambaram, who moved the SC after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected said in his 67 page petition that there is no possibility of him fleeing from justice.

He says that he was summoned only once and he had appeared before the CBI and answered all questions.

While making a mention before Justice N V Ramanna, Kapil Sibal said that Chidambaram should not be arrested until his plea is heard. Justice Ramanna however said that he is not passing an order and will send the file to the Chief Justice of India.

Sibal however argued unsuccessfully before Justice Ramanna that if Chidambaram is arrested then the entire petition would become infructuous.