  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Case filed against Rahul Gandhi for addressing JeM chief as 'Masood Azhar ji'

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 14: A sedition case was Wednesday filed against Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Assam's Morigaon district for allegedly revering Jaish-e- Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar by suffixing honorific "ji" to his name.

    Case filed against Rahul Gandhi for addressing JeM chief as Masood Azhar ji

    RTI activist Raju Mahanta filed the complaint, contending that the Congress chief has shown his "anti-India stance by addressing a terrorist with a 'ji'", Pradip Nath, the officer-in-charge of Morigaon police station.

    An FIR has been registered in the case and police are investigating the matter, Nath added.

    [Fire does not stop at Pulwama, it will reach, Delhi, Lucknow says Masood Azhar in audio clip]

    Azhar's outfit had plotted the February 14 Pulwama terrorist attack, which killed 40 CRPF personnel.

    On Tuesday, a social activist in Bihar had also filed a case against Gandhi in a Muzaffarpur court, asserting that the Congress chief's reference to JeM head as "Masood Azhar ji" has hurt people's sentiments.

    At a meeting of Congress workers in New Delhi on Monday, Gandhi had attacked the BJP, saying, "These people with 56-inch chest, you would recall, in their previous government, the current National Security Advisor Ajit Doval went in an aircraft with Masood Azhar ji and handed over Masood Azhar there in Kandahar.

    More rahul gandhi NewsView All

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi masood azhar

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 10:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue