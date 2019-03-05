Case filed against NRI for fake clip of conversation between Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah

By PTI

New Delhi, March 05: The Delhi Police has registered a case against a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) man in connection with a video featuring a fake, edited and doctored audio clip of conversation between Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president Amit Shah, police said Tuesday.

Avi Dandiya posted the doctored audio clip on social media with the intention to create mistrust among the citizens against the defence forces and the top executives and defame them, they added. The audio clip was later removed from social media.

"He presented an audio clip of a fake conversation between Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president Amit Shah to support his claim. An unidentified woman was also heard in the clip. The audio clip was edited to make it seem like the politicians were 'hatching' a conspiracy to arouse nationalistic sentiments through the deaths of Indian soldiers," said a senior police official.

During investigation, it was revealed that the audio clip presented by Dandiya was fake and manufactured by lifting different portions of old interviews given by the BJP leaders, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

