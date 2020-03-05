  • search
Trending Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Case filed against lyricist Javed Akhtar in Bihar court for his remarks on Delhi riots

    By PTI
    |

    Begusarai, Mar 05: A complaint has been filed before a court here against lyricist Javed Akhtar over his remarks on the FIRs being registered against expelled AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in the wake of Delhi riots.

    The complaint was lodged on Wednesday by Amit Kumar, a local advocate, before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Thakur Aman Kumar.

    Case filed against lyricist Javed Akhtar in Bihar court for his remarks on Delhi riots
    Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar

    On the basis of a newspaper report, the complainant has alleged that Akhtar's remarks were seditious and promoted religious hatred. The media report was based on Akhtar's tweet of February 27 that "So many killed, so many injured, so many houses burned, so many shops looted so many people turned destitute but police has sealed only one house and looking for his owner. Incidentally, his name is Tahir. Hats off to the consistency of the Delhi police."

    Hate and violence enemies of development, will not benefit 'Bharat Mata': Rahul Gandhi

    The violence in northeast Delhi claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured. The former Rajya Sabha member was heavily trolled for the tweet.

    In a subsequent tweet, Akhtar who asserted that he is a non-believer and a rationalist, had clarified that he was not asking "why Tahir but why ONLY Tahir and not even an FIR against those who have openly threatened violence in the presence of the police".

    The matter is likely to come up for hearing on March 25.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    javed akhtar violence communal remarks new delhi

    Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 10:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X