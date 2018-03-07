Case filed against actor Raveena Tandon for shooting in No Camera Zone inside Lingagarj temple

A case has been registered gainst Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon for allegedly shooting an advertisement in the 'No Camera Zone' inside the premises of the 11th century Lingagarj temple in Bhubaneswar. The temple's administration has lodged a police complaint.

The incident come to the fore after a video surfaced in social media. In the video Raveena Tandon is seen offering beauty tips inside the temple premises and it is recorded by a person with a mobile phone. She had visited the temple on Sunday.

"Temple administration did not have information about the visit of the film actress. She had reportedly shot a commercial on cosmetic items. We are investigating how she was able to shoot the video without anybody objecting. We have also filed a police complaint," said Rajiv Lochan Parida of the Lingaraj Temple Administration.

Reacting to the incident, Raveena Tandon on Tuesday said she neither knew the persons, who filmed her inside the shrine, nor had an inkling of the restriction on use of cell phones and cameras on the shrine premises.

In a telephone conversation with TOI, Raveena, who was here on Sunday to attend a private function, said she did not ask anyone to shoot her in the temple.

"I had absolutely no idea about the people, who were filming me. Since everyone around me was carrying cell phones, they clicked selfies with me. One of them asked me about my fitness regime and sought some beauty tips. He filmed me when I was replying to questions," Raveen told TOI.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.