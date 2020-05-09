  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Case against club in Mumbai for defying lockdown

    By
    |

    Mumbai, May 09: A case has been registered against office-bearers of Bandra Gymkhana in the city for violation of lockdown after a video purportedly showed members celebrating its completion of 85 years despite the lockdown restrictions.

    Case against club in Mumbai for defying lockdown
    Representational Image

    A lawyer filed a complaint saying that a video on social media showed Gymkhana members singing and dancing during the celebration of completion of 85 years of the club, a police officer said.

    A case under IPC sections 188 (defying public servant's order) and 269 (act which may spread infection) was registered against office-bearers and some members, he said, adding that probe was on.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    mumbai police violations mumbai

    Story first published: Saturday, May 9, 2020, 9:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 9, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X