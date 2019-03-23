Case against BJP leader for burning pics of Akhilesh, Mayawati during holika dahan

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Barabanki, Mar 23: A case has been registered against BJP leader Ram Babu Dwivedi for burning the pictures of Former Chief Ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati in "holika dahan".

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav shared the picture of BJP supporters burning the pictures on his twitter account.

He tweeted, "The message of this 'Holika Dahan' in Barabanki is clear: Dalit and backward society will be suppressed and burnt in the BJP era as it has been for centuries."

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Grand alliance seals Bihar seat-sharing deal, RJD to contest on 20

"In the last 5 years, the humiliation and injustice of the underprivileged and the backward classes has crossed every limit. Now, the BJP will face the anger of the disadvantaged sections."

बाराबंकी के इस ‘होलिका दहन’ का संदेश स्पष्ट है: दलित व पिछड़े समाज को भाजपा काल में वैसे ही दबाया-जलाया जाएगा जैसा सदियों से हुआ है।



बीते 5 वर्षों में दलित व पिछड़े वर्गों का अपमान और उनके साथ अन्याय ने हर सीमा पार कर दी है। अब वंचित वर्गों का आक्रोश भाजपा को जल्द दिखाई देगा। pic.twitter.com/eKRsgVg2pI — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 22, 2019

Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav had on January 12 jointly announced Uttar Pradesh poll pact and subsequently shared seats - BSP 38, SP 37, and RLD 3, and left two for the Congress. The polling in Uttar Pradesh, which sends the largest number of 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, will be held in seven phases, announced the Election Commission this evening. Voting in UP will be held on April 11, 18, 23, 29, May 6, 12, 19.

They announced the pact for Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand as well in February.

Both BSP and SP have taken their alliance to the third state outside Uttar Pradesh. Of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party will contest on 45 and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party will fight on three.