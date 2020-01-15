  • search
Trending Makar Sankranti Davinder Singh
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Case against 150 people after Left students 'gherao' Mamata

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 15: A suo motu case has been registered against 150 unidentified people after Left students' activists "gheraoed" Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at an anti-CAA rally in Kolkata on January 11, sources said on Wednesday.

    The case includes non-bailable sections of causing damage, criminal intimidation, as well as assaulting a public servant from discharging duty, said a source at the Hare Street Police station where it was registered on Monday.

    Case against 150 people after Left students gherao Mamata
    Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter

    Banerjee faced protests by Left students for meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and allegedly "diluting the fight against the CAA".

    The top brass of the Kolkata Police was tight-lipped about the matter. After meeting Modi, Banerjee had gone to the sit-in demonstration being held by the TMC's students' wing when scores of Left students' activists reached the spot and shouted slogans seeking an explanation from her over the meeting.

    Mamata Banerjee is like a demon, protecting them who killed Hindus: BJP MLA

    Banerjee had termed the meeting a "courtesy visit" and said that she raised the issue of financial assistance that the state is yet to receive from the Centre.

    Modi was on a two-day visit to the city to participate in the 150 years celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust, amid massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide NRC.

    More KOLKATA News

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee west bengal chief minister kolkata

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 13:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue