The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Sr Citizens Bill 2019 explained

New Delhi, Dec 05: A very important Bill that would be debated in Parliament is the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Bill 2019. The Cabinet gave its clearance to the Bill and now it will be placed before the Parliament.

The Bill has several salient features, which also includes the removal of the ceiling of Rs 10,000 towards welfare of parents and also includes the preference to dispose of applications of senior citizens above the years of 80.

The draft bill to amend the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007 comprises provisions to arraign sons-in-law and daughters-in-law if they fail to look after their aged in-laws and also provide monthly maintenance.

Further the Bill also removes the cap of Rs 10,000 as maximum maintenance. Those who earn more should pay more maintenance to their parents. The Bill also has a provision to push the violator with a minimum fine of Rs 5,000 or three months in jail or both.

There is a provision in the Bill which gives preference to applications of those senior citizens above the the age of 80 years if they lodge a complaint about their neglect by their children and also non-payment of maintenance.

Further all senior citizens homes/home care service agencies should register themselves with the authorities concerned.

The Bill also provides for minimum standards prescribed for senior citizen care homes.

There would be nodal officers for senior citizens in every police station or at the district level special police unit. These units are specifically being set up to listen in to their grievances.

There would also be a dedicated helpline number to for senior citizens in every state to convey their grievances.

A maintenance tribunal would be set up so that senior citizens who are neglected or not maintained can approach it with their grievance and seek justice.