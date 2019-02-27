Captured Indian Pilot: How Pakistan violated Geneva Convention

New Delhi, Feb 27: Pakistan has violated the norms under the Geneva Convention in the case of Indian fighter pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who is reportedly in Pakistan's custody.

The Article 13 of the Geneva Convention says that "Prisoners of war must at all times be humanely treated. Any unlawful act or omission by the Detaining Power causing death or seriously endangering the health of a prisoner of war in its custody is prohibited, and will be regarded as a serious breach of the present Convention. In particular, no prisoner of war may be subjected to physical mutilation or to medical or scientific experiments of any kind which are not justified by the medical, dental or hospital treatment of the prisoner concerned and carried out in his interest. Likewise, prisoners of war must at all times be protected, particularly against acts of violence or intimidation and against insults and public curiosity."

The public curiosity means that no captured soldier should be paraded, photographed or filmed.

Pakistan has already violated the Geneva Convention by videoing Wing Commander Abhinandan in injured and blindfolded condition.

In the video played by the Pakistani media, Wing Commander was blindfolded and injured, but he showed exemplary courage. When he was being interrogated then he gave only his name, service number and identified himself as a Hindu. When more information was sought, Commander Varthaman replied coolly: "I'm sorry sir...that's all I'm supposed to tell you."

India has registered strong objection over the treatment meted out to the captured Indian pilot.

India has told the Pakistan deputy high commissioner that it expects the safe return of its pilot, and warned that the captured Indian pilot should not be ill-treated.

After this, Pakistan's state-run channel PTV tweeted a video from its verified handle purportedly showing Wing Commander Abhinandan in which he is holding a cup of tea and saying, "I would like to put this on record and I will not change my statement if I go back to my country also. The officers of the Pakistani Army have looked after me very well. They are thorough gentlemen, starting from the captain who rescued me from the mob."

Pakistan Army's spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor also tweeted: "There is only one pilot under Pakistan Army's custody. Wing Comd Abhi Nandan is being treated as per norms of military ethics."

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is a MiG-21 Bison pilot.