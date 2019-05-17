Capt Amarinder refutes ticket denial charge after Navjot Sidhu says ‘my wife doesn’t lie’

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 17: Days after his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu stirred up a controversy by alleging that Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and senior Congress leader Asha Kumari ensured that she was denied the Lok Sabha ticket from Amritsar, Navjot Singh Sidhu on May 16 backed her accusation, saying she would "never lie".

"My wife has that much strength and moral authority that she will never lie. This is my answer," said Sidhu.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu had earlier said that she was told she would not win from Amritsar in the aftermath of the Dussehra train tragedy, where around 60 were killed and 57 were injured after a crowd of people celebrating the festival were mowed down by a train in October last year.

"Captain Sahib (Amarinder Singh) and Asha Kumari (Congress' Punjab in-charge) think Madam Sidhu does not deserve an MP ticket," Sidhu said on Wednesday.

"Look, Amarinder Singh is our junior captain. Rahul Gandhi is our senior captain. Our junior captain has said he would win all 13 seats by himself,'' Sidhu added.

She hit out at the chief minister again earlier today, saying he should "respect women".

"You talk of women reservation, then please consider it. When educated leaders like me, who are ready to serve are there, don't deny us tickets by lying," she said.

Amarinder Singh firmly denied the charges made against him, saying he had no role to play in ticket allocation.

Singh also said he had no role in denying ticket to Kaur from Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, saying ticket allocation was done by the Congress high command in Delhi and they chose Pawan Kumar Bansal.

The ticket had instead gone to four-time parliamentarian and senior Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal. In 2014, BJP's Kirron Kher had wrested the seat from him.

Amarinder Singh also said he would take responsibility and quit if the Congress was wiped out from Punjab in the Lok Sabha election.