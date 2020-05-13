CAPFs canteens to sell only indigenous products from June 1

New Delhi, May 13: The canteens under the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will only sell indigenous products from June 1, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for self-reliant India.

Shah also appealed to the people of the country to make maximum use of the products made in the country and encourage others to do the same.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided that all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens will now sell only indigenous products. This will be applicable to all CAPF canteens across the country from 1 June 2020. With this, 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh CAPF personnel will use indigenous products," he said.

The CAPFs -- CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, NSG and Assam Rifles -- canteens together sell products worth about Rs 2,800 crore annually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people to buy and endorse local products, stating that COVID-19 time has made us realise the importance of local traders, who have helped the country sustain during the coronavirus lockdown.

In a televised address to the nation, PM Modi said "time has taught us that we must make 'local' the mantra of our lives. Global brands that are there today were once local too but when people there started supporting them they became global. That is why from today, every Indian must become vocal for our local."

The Prime Minister said the goal of the country will be to become self-reliant, and identified economy and infrastructure as key drivers for it.