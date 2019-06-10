Capable of disrupting India’s internal fabric, why SIMI is India’s most dangerous terror group

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 10: While the security agencies deal with groups such as the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen in the Valley, an internal assessment still shows that the Students Islamic Movement of India is the most dangerous terrorist outfit.

When it comes to the SIMI, the danger lies in the fact that it is deeply infested in several states and works along with other radical groups. The group is known to be very active in states such as Kerala and West Bengal, where it has partnered with several radical groups.

The Ministry of Home Affairs says that if the activities of the SIMI do not continue to be curbed, it would take the opportunity to continue with its subversive activities and also re-organise its absconding members.

As per the assessment done by the intelligence agencies, the outfit continues to pose a high threat to national security. Moreover in the recent past, the SIMI has re-surfaced especially in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

All the above mentioned states had informed the Union Home Ministry about the activities of the outfit. They have also cited the convictions of Safdar Nagori and Abu Faisal, who are top operatives of the outfit.

In Kerala, the SIMI poses a major threat. It is closely associated with the PFI and has been involved in several radical activities.

Recently the role of the SIMI was also found in the double murder case at Bharuch in Gujarat. The police learnt that the SIMI along with some members of the underworld were tasked with killing Hindu leaders in a bid to create communal tension.

An incident in Yavatmal, Maharashtra also made an attempt to kick start a wave of communal incidents. In this incident, an alleged member of the SIMI at the behest of a religious preacher had stabbed a constable protesting the beef ban in the state.

The IB has warned that such incidents could occur in smaller towns of the country and if the police are not watchful there is a danger of the same spreading across the country.

The IB also says that groups from Pakistan in association with the underworld will look to launch such attacks in order to increase the communal divide in the country.