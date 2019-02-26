  • search
    Can’t be neutral in war of right and wrong, says Navjot Sidhu

    Amristar, Feb 26: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday hailed the IAF air strikes targetting terrorist bases inside Pakistan.

    Taking to Twitter, Punjab minister, who had sparked outrage over his comment on February 14 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in south Kashmir's Pulwama that killed 40 jawans, tweeted,''In the war of right and wrong, you cannot be neutral. The war against terror outfits is spot on... Bravo Indian Air Force, Jai Hind.''

    "Nations cannot be held responsible for an act done of a few cowards...and terrorism has no 'dharam, mazhab, zaat aur desh' (religion, caste or country)," Sidhu had said.

    "State is on alert, I will be touring bordering areas tomorrow. We are ready for any eventuality. I told the Union Home Minister that if there is anything that Punjab can do we are there to for the defence of our country," Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh told ANI.

    Referring to the air strikes against Jaish, Sidhu in another tweet stressed that the antidote for snake bite is also poison.

    He also posted a video of his February 18 statement. "Terrorists should be crushed and their punishment should act as a deterrent for generations to come," Sidhu said in the video.

    Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 21:26 [IST]
